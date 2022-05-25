Zimbabwe top trending wedding destination for 2022; followed by Italy, SA

Spread This News

By traveldailynews.com

Three African countries feature in the top five; Zimbabwe is top, South Africa is joint second, and Kenya is fifth. Italy is in joint second with South Africa and Portugal in fourth making them the only two European countries.

A new study by financial comparison company money.co.uk has revealed the top trending wedding destinations in 2022 and beyond.

Claiming first place is Zimbabwe in Southern Africa, which has seen a 56% year-on-year increase in searches. With so much on offer, it is a destination that can fulfil any couple’s vision for their big day. Whether the soon-to-be-married pair want to tie the knot at a safari lodge to chance to get elephants in the background of their wedding pictures or they want the stunning views of the banks of Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe ticks a lot of boxes.

Italy and South Africa are joint-second on the top 10 list, both seeing a 40% year-on-year increase. Both destinations offer happy couples plenty of choices when it comes to beautiful venue options; from idyllic villas set in the rolling hills of Tuscany to the beautiful South African vineyards in Stellenbosch.

Portugal and Kenya are next on the list taking fourth and fifth position, followed by countries that are renowned for their beautiful beaches. Thailand rounds off the top five trending wedding destinations as a result of searches increasing by 23% thanks to those dreaming of a wedding in Phi Phi or Phuket. Jamaica is next in seventh place, followed by Morocco, Brazil, and Mexico.

Rank Wedding Destination (Country) Year-on-Year Change 1 Zimbabwe wedding 56% = 2 Italy wedding 40% = 2 South Africa wedding 40% 4 Portugal wedding 39% 5 Kenya wedding 27% 6 Thailand wedding 23% 7 Jamaica wedding 22% 8 Morocco wedding 21% 9 Brazil wedding 20% 10 Mexico wedding 14%

1. Zimbabwe

There are multiple venue options when it comes to planning a wedding in Zimbabwe. If it’s a safari wedding that you’re after, you cannot beat Chengeta Safari Lodge located just outside of Harare. This stunning venue gives you the chance to say ‘I do’ surrounded by the raw beauty Zimbabwe offers, all while zebra graze nearby on the 13,000-hectare private game reserve, allowing you endless photogenic landscapes to choose from. If it’s a waterside you’re imagining, try Lake Kariba Houseboats which delivers unforgettable scenery thanks to the vast man-made lake that will feature in every photo.

2. Italy

A stunning villa with views of the rolling hills of Tuscany to the breathtaking architecture of Rome, Italy oozes romance from every angle. For those with a luxury wedding in mind, Palazzo Gori Pannilini is the perfect place to get married. It is a five-star hotel just outside of Florence that is full of Italian charm and history which will be perfect for the big day.

3. South Africa

South Africa offers a huge range of locations and settings where couples can tie the knot. Cape Town is the perfect location for the cosmopolitan types with The Bay Hotel being one of the most highly commended wedding venues in the city. The luxury venue has a rotunda for those who want a lavish, classy and whimsical day or couples can opt for their exclusive private beach club with views of Camps Bay for a more relaxed setting.

4. Portugal

Thanks to warm weather and being surrounded by the clear blue seas of the Meditteranean, Portugal has become a popular wedding destination offering a whole host of luxury venues. For smaller ceremonies, there are multiple world-class golf clubhouses in Algarve that are sure to be an idyllic setting. But for those who want more room for a bigger wedding, you cannot beat Gremio Palace in the heart of Lisbon; it’s a small secret garden hidden behind the doors of a beautiful pink palace in the historic district that offers all the charm and romance of the city.

5. Kenya

Kenya’s tranquil setting surrounded by the sounds of the bush is so romantic that even Prince Williams chose it as the location to propose to the now Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. If it’s a safari wedding that you’re after, Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp is the venue for you! It is et on a private concession to ensure your big day is still intimate and it boasts abundant iconic wildlife and panoramic Masai Mara views, for a sophisticated and contemporary safari feel.

6. Thailand

It is hard to imagine a more beautiful setting than the many gorgeous beaches in Thailand. In Koh Samui, couples can book out the 5-star The Tongsai Bay Hotel which has been dubbed the ultimate romantic hideaway, as it gives access to the large freeform pool overlooking ocean views, you can marry on the beach beneath a floral canopy, including a traditional Thai water blessing to create everlasting memories. Or if you want a truly unforgettable venue, how about the limestone caves surrounding Rayavadee in Krabi? They overlook the turquoise waters of Phranang beach meaning your wedding photos will be exceptionally beautiful.

7. Jamaica

To be on an island surrounded by the irresistible Caribbean spirit is such an iconic way to start married life with your partner. It’s not just stunning beaches with Insta-worthy sunsets though, you can also opt for ceremonies in the verdant mountains or around the glittering waterfalls. Couples can get married at Ocho Rios waterfalls to embrace being amidst the tropical rainforest with a perfect waterfall as the backdrop. To continue to celebrations, you can host the reception at the Sandals Ochi Luxury Resort.

8. Morocco

Fete in the foothills of the Atlas mountains at the Marrakech retreat, The Capaldi, which has a rooftop terrace with expansive views of the surrounding olive groves – perfect for a spectacular wedding day! Despite being contemporary and stylish, it still has traditional Moroccan touches with rich textiles and opulent antiques that create an atmosphere of understated luxury.

9. Brazil

Fancy a private peninsula for your special day? The Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort is the place for you. You and your guests will be surrounded by Brazilian bungalows on the edge of a sparkling emerald sea and you can host your wedding reception in the gazebo at the end of the wooden bridge where you can have the most romantic wedding breakfast ever. But if you want a setting more inland, take a look at Botanique Hotel and Spa in São Paulo. It is surrounded by a unique natural environment that is authentic Brazilian culture making for a more peaceful setting.