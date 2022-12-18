Zimbabwe U-19 team preparing for T20 World Cup in Mumbai gets surprise visit

Spread This News

By Agencies

While the Indian team is busy with their tour of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe’s young cricketers are getting accustomed to the playing conditions in the subcontinent, thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The young cricketers are preparing for the 2024 Under-19 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

Former Indian cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput, who is the technical director of Zimbabwe Cricket, scheduled the visit of the young Zimbabwean cricketers to his hometown of Mumbai. The visit was scheduled to educate the young cricketers about the challenges of playing in the subcontinent.

“They’re loving it. It has been a very gratifying experience for the boys. They have played about six one-day and three T20 games and it has been a good educational trip, we wanted them to be exposed to these conditions… how to bat, how to bowl and how to stay at the wicket,” Lalchand Rajput said to Cricbuzz.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Prosper Utseya, who is in charge of the youngsters, stated that the aim was to test the cricketers in challenging Indian conditions. It was not just about the cricket, but also about getting them accustomed to the food and weather of the subcontinent. He wishes to lay a good foundation for the future generation of cricketers who can compete at the highest level for Zimbabwe.

“It’s food, humidity, weather, and intensity in cricket. We want them to get tested – all-around learning – that is the idea. We want them to know how to bat and bowl for long periods of time. If we can have a good foundation and ultimately produce a very competitive national side, the task will be successful,” Prosper Utseya said.

During their visit to India, the Zimbabwean cricketers were starstruck by a special guest when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma graced their dressing room at the BKC ground following a match on Thursday, December 15.

“I asked him if he could have a chat with the boys in the change room. He agreed and was very happy to do that. It was very good of Rohit to take time out of his busy and precious schedule and share his experience and knowledge. He is an inspiration for the boys. The young generation, they grow up watching him,” Utseya added.