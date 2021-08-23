Zimbabwe Under Complete Chinese Control?

Spread This News











The Economic Times

IT WOULD not be completely out of place to state that like many African nations, Zimbabwe too is enveloped by Chinese influence, be it with regard to the political, military, or economic class.

They all seem to be bowing down to the mighty Chinese who have invested heavily in the Zimbabwean economy and who the locals fear would take away their assets on account of consistent loan defaults. Simply put, China’s power and clout in Zimbabwe can be recognized from the fact that despite numerous cases of rampant abuse by Chinese employers of the local labor force no measures have been taken by the government.

Things have deteriorated to such an extent that local employees have even been shot dead by a Chinese employer at a mine when the labourers demanded their legitimate outstanding wages.

It is common knowledge that the Chinese company owners do not pay any heed to Zimbabwean law, the citizens’ legal rights and instead discriminate them from the onsite Chinese miners by paying them lowly wages of merely US$35 per month.

It has also been reported that these employers assault the local employees by forcing them to operate in dangerous, inhuman, harsh, and life-threatening conditions, amounting to slavery.

In a Chinese company’s accommodation, as many as 16 locals are shoved together and accommodated in one room. This is being done at a time when the world is battling a global pandemic of allegedly Chinese origin that mandates social distancing between people.

One of the only organisations to be rightfully raising their voice against these assaults by Chinese employers is The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU).

The Chinese diplomats did try to bring out an amicable solution with the Union leaders and despite assurances have failed to improve working conditions. In the meanwhile, the ZCTU leaders have been warned of the dire consequences of highlighting issues that affect Chinese interests in Africa and particularly in Zimbabwe.

The ZCTU alleges that the Zimbabwe government looks at their problems with a Chinese prism and therefore is unable to evolve strategies for the workers’ welfare.

The Union has brought cases to the government’s notice where local labours have died at the factory site but their deaths were concealed by the Chinese owners in order to avoid paying compensation to the family of the deceased.

However, lately given the complacency of the Zimbabwean authorities on Chinese atrocities, the ZCTU is considering escalating this matter of workers’ rights and the right to live with dignity to the international level to ensure that the Zimbabwe government and the Chinese factory/mine owners with whom they seem to have colluded bring out measures to get rid of the systematic abuses or slave-like conditions of local workers.

In this regard, the ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Mayo, has also launched a social media campaign highlighting Chinese abuses. These allegations against Chinese employers were backed by evidence of torture and inhuman living conditions in ceramic tiles manufacturing units, mining, and in construction projects.

Over time, the anti-Chinese sentiments in Zimbabwe have been steadily growing as people have begun to realize that they are being oppressed to serve Chinese vested interests. A traditional leader in Mashonaland Central Province of Zimbabwe, Chief Chiweshe accused the Chinese nationals of looting vast mineral resources like chrome and gold and even highlighted the abusive and detrimental role played by China in the liberation struggle for an independent Zimbabwe.

Chiweshe named the Chinese mining company Afrochine of destroying the iconic world heritage site Mavuradonha which is believed to be a sacred place where their ancestors and spirits reside.

Observers stated that Afrochine damaged the main padlock of Mavuradonha Wilderness to gain entrance into the area by moving excavators and heavy machinery in order to extract chrome from this otherwise restricted zone.

Sadly, all these Chinese exploitative endeavours are taking place in collusion with Muzarabani Rural District Council as the authorities are allegedly receiving kickbacks worth a minimum of 5% from every investor.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Apart from abuses in projects undertaken by China, the country’s growing influence can be inferred from the way Zimbabwe’s political and military leadership has danced to the Chinese tunes.

The Zimbabwean government was toppled in a military coup just a few days after the Zimbabwean military chief’s sudden visit to Beijing.

To most political and security analysts, this was not a mere coincidence but part of a well thought out strategy to cater to Chinese needs who prefer engaging with assertive regimes capable of crushing

dissent of any kind. Interestingly, China’s policy for African nations to ‘Look East’ is so successful in Zimbabwe that the country’s former President, Mugabe once announced from the Chinese-built sports stadium in Harare that we have turned towards the ‘East’ where the Sun rises and given our back to the ‘West’, where the sunsets.

In terms of exercising control over political and strategic affairs, China is the only country which has invested in providing technical support to the state security apparatus and the Presidency, directly.

Though, the main role of the Chinese was to build infrastructure, determined to have direct control, Beijing embarked on a mission to project its technical capabilities & surveillance capacities to enable monitoring every nook and corner of the country.

To gain full authority over the defence and parliamentary proceedings, China built the National Defence College and also financed the 650-seater Parliament House in Harare and is currently actively engaged in exporting ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to Zimbabwe.

Through these mechanisms, China aims to have complete access to the data on Zimbabwean nationals, military, and government personnel.

In the name of advancing innovation, the Chinese government has thus strengthened its foothold in countries by influencing national security and communication-related apparatus by exporting its indigenous AI technology for activities in almost every sphere of life.

In this way, the Chinese have ‘intelligently’ penetrated into the lives of people in other countries without taking their consent just like the data theft and surveillance associated with the Uyghur community in the Xinjiang region of China.

In promoting Artificial Intelligence, Chinese state-backed enterprises such as Huawei, ZTC, and Hikvision have swayed countries into believing in the notion of collaboration to develop a hitherto untouched area which could result in increased growth and progress for the local populace.

It is believed that so far, China has spent more than US$ 20 billion in this industry and anticipates touching more than US$ 100 billion in the near future for AI’s expansion. Charmed by this projection of improved living, Zimbabwe to has agreed to use the Chinese AI system for its defense and security purposes and in the process is aiding Chinese intelligence collection through economic espionage and political surveillance.

No doubt, China is increasingly being recognized as a world leader in the field of AI and other advanced technologies but at the same time, there is a growing realization that China dumps its obsolete technology on lesser developed nations, particularly African countries.

To note, China’s biggest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd sanctioned US$ 3 billion for a coal-fired power plant in Zimbabwe. However, the project was dealt a severe blow when 32 environmental groups, led by Go Clean ICBC highlighted the environmental costs associated with funding this 2,800-megawatt Sengwa Coal project.

Following the protests by environmentalists, the Chinese bank has been forced to carry out a feasibility study of the project which was envisaged to be constructed by China Gezhouba Group and the associated transmission lines were to be laid by Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd.

With climate change gaining centre stage in the debates world over, growing environmental consciousness, and nuanced understanding of the Chinese debt traps and surveillance mechanisms, it remains to be seen whether Africa as a continent and Zimbabwe as a nation is able to resist and fight against the exploitation of its people and the extraction of precious minerals from its heritage sites.