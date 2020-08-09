Zimbabwe: Unity of Purpose Way Forward

Spread This News











By Cde Marshall Gore

The events in our country in the past week have made me realise that without unity of purpose Zimbabwe will never move forward. The political tension on the ground and social unrest on social media resulting from our polarised politics is a cause for concern and now a hindrance to national progress.

We will also be naïve to think that our government is not aware and concerned about the suffering that is happening in our country, the poverty, corruption and our poor healthcare systems. All these key areas of concerns that are a major priority for government to urgently address in a hurry. In doing this they need coordinated support from us as citizens.

We must support the national vision and make our contributions freely to the national development plan which is currently being crafted by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

I strongly believe that the time has come for a new form of partnership between us as the People of Zimbabwe and our Government to address holistically all of our underlying problems with practical solutions. The idea of putting protests, anger and violence ahead of dialogue is the greatest betrayal of our nation’s founding values and for generations to come.

For me, our challenges require that we all collectively think outside the box across the political divide and come up with tangible solutions to move our country forward. We cannot continue to allow ourselves to be separated by politics, for what unites us as Zimbabweans is bigger than the constant politicking, we have saturated ourselves with.

We should utilise the advantage history grants us by learning from our past mistakes. It is certainly not worth losing precious lives for political arguments, differences and power struggles. Dialogue is the answer and the only way forward.

Its high time as responsible citizens that we learn to work together, to walk together, to think together and to pray together for a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. We need a civil discourse and talk about our differences and how we can move the country forward. Our government must compliment this initiative by taking more responsibility to achieve all the commitments it makes. This is what makes leadership more credible, delivery of all promises made at election.

The idea of dividing the country along political lines, hashtags, labelling, blaming and calling each other all sorts of names on social media is not progressive but instead very retrogressive. Without unity of purpose Zimbabwe will never make progress both politically and economically.

Our problems require us all to come together and find collective solutions from us and within us. When we find each other, we can understand one another better and it is the mutual understanding that will bring solutions, not anger deep rooted in protest.

It is not a secret that corruption is a fundamental problem in our society today. It is a huge subject that has been fiercely debated in almost all political discussions on Zimbabwe. Corruption is indeed one of the main causes of our economic malaise.

Given this, it is important that we all embrace government efforts to fight corruption and assist as active participants in eradicating and shunning corruption. Government alone cannot win the fight against corruption, but it can be achieved with the help of the citizens.

In my opinion, nation building can only be successful if it is collective and not political. The nationalist agenda should be at the forefront of our thinking. We must learn to embrace nationhood and to put Zimbabwe first, ahead of our different political interests. For Zimbabwe does not belong to Zanu PF or the MDC formations alone, it belongs to all of us. We must therefore prioritise nationhood ahead of party politics.

As Winston Churchill said, responsibility is the beginning of progress. We must all seek to work hard in putting Zimbabwe first and carrying the badge of honour with pride even in difficult and challenging times, for great nations are built out of adversity.

I know it can be disheartening to note that while some of us are all working hard day and night to rebuild Zimbabwe, there are some among us who do not want peace and are prepared to sell out and destabilise the country for their own financial gain and political expedience.

This treacherous behaviour is regrettable and must be condemned. It is crucial for Zimbabwe as a country to maintain peace, security and development as we enter into the 4th industrial revolution. Growth and stability are intertwined and a must have for any developing nation. Whenever peace and security are disrupted the economy stalls, investor confidence is shaken, people lose their jobs and suffer erosion.

It is clear today that most Zimbabweans are determined to see better standards of living and an improvement in public service and infrastructure development. I am confident that our government is determined to work through the challenges thereof and if mistakes are made, corrective action in that regard should be swift and outcome centric.

As a nation we should learn to use our setbacks as setup for our come back. We should remain resolute in finding solutions from each other and not faults. We should all pray for our weaknesses to be our strength and for our failures to be our success.

For once let’s learn to work together. If we all convert the current and voltage that we have for political activism into efforts and progress in building the nation, we can indeed create more light in darkness and find solutions to our national problems.

Both the opposition and government have a role to play in national development. They are not in competition but we must complement one another in promoting national good. Under the New Dispensation we have a new paradigm shift of promoting an atmosphere of good governance which embraces inclusiveness, openness, oneness, sameness, unity and mutual agreement in statecraft.

Running a modern-day country is now collective action and a shared responsibility between government and the people.

Let me end by reaffirming to you all that despite our current hardships and economic constrains our government is ready to listen and engage in dialogue with all Zimbabweans in finding both immediate and long-term solutions to our problems. Let’s take advantage of this New Dispensation goodwill and build a strong partnership and social contract with government that will enable us as citizens to have a say in governance and decision making.

Please Zimbabwe let us pursue peaceful dialogue in resolving our differences, challenges and national problems. Together in unity we can rebuild our country Zimbabwe.

Cde Marshall Gore is Chairperson for Zanu PF UK/EU. He can be contactable of E-mail: chairman@zanupfuk.com