Zimbabwe votes against UN resolution on Rohingya persecution

Africa News

Zimbabwe was the only African country that voted against a United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, resolution on the Myanmar persecution of Rohingya Muslims.

The resolution, “Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar” was however passed overwhelmingly with 134 countries in favour as against nine in opposition and 28 abstentions.

Others who voted against were: Belarus, Cambodia, China, Lao, Myanmar, Philippines, Russia and Vietnam. A number of African countries also abstained from the vote, amongst others: Cameroon, Burundi, Eritrea, Kenya, Namibia, Lesotho and Zambia.

In November last year, The Gambia filed a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar. The case was filed on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OIC .