Zimbabwe warns of flooding following heavy rains

Xinhua

The Zimbabwe government on Monday warned of river flooding in some parts of the country following heavy rains that started at the weekend, and urged the public particularly those close to large rivers to take extra care.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works said in a statement that there had been incidents of communities being marooned by Ume River in Gokwe North and Ngezi River in Mberengwa, Midlands Province following the heavy rains.

“Some parts of the country have been receiving heavy down pours and this is expected to continue until Tuesday, 10 December.

“Communities are warned to stay clear of rivers, look out for rising water levels and supervise children,” the ministry said.

In March this year, the country experienced a cyclone which ravaged the eastern part of the country, killing more than 300 people and destroying public infrastructure.

Some of the victims were swept away into neighbouring Mozambique where identified bodies were buried.