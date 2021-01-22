Zimbabwe Warns Over Rogue Covid-19 Medical Doctor

Spread This News











Xinhua

THE Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) on Friday warned over the illegal practice of one Jacqueline Carey Stone, who is allegedly treating COVID-19 patients using unregistered medicines.

In a statement, the MDPCZ said the public should be wary of Stone’s practice, as she does not have a valid license to practice as a medical professional in the country.

“The premises at which she is treating COVID-19 patients have not been registered for purposes of medical practice and thus posing a health risk to the public.

“She is putting the lives of the public at risk by treating the patients with unregistered medicines including medicines for animal use,” the MDPCZ said.

It added that Stone is conducting clinical trials without the full approval of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, and is also working with unregistered persons to dispense and counsel patients.

“MDPCZ will not allow any registered medical practitioner to offer unsafe treatment to the public of Zimbabwe,” said the body that regulates the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country.

Zimbabwe is in the grip of a resurging COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll has risen phenomenally since the beginning of this month and now stands at 917 out of the 30,047 COVID-19 infections that have been recorded in the country since last March.