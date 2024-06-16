Zimbabwe, Zambia renew rivalry in COSAFA Cup draw

Spread This News

ZIMBABWE and Zambia will renew their rivalry at the 2024 Confederation of Southern African Football (COSAFA) Cup after they were both bunched in Group B alongside Comoros.

The tournament will be played from June 26 to July 7 in South Africa.

The Warriors will be marking their return to the men’s COSAFA Cup tournament after missing the 2022 and 2023 editions due to the FIFA ban, which was lifted in July last year.

With the country’s football association yet to appoint a substantive coach for the Warriors, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera is likely to lead the side on interim basis together with technical team he worked with during the just ended two World Cup Qualifier fixtures against Lesotho and South Africa respectively.

The Warriors are still smarting from two consecutive losses during the just-ended World Cup qualifiers.

2024 COSAFA Cup

GROUP A

South Africa

Mozambique

Eswatini

Botswana

Group B

Zimbabwe

Zambia

Comoros

*To be announced

GROUP C

Angola

Namibia

Lesotho

Seychelles