Zimbabwean arrested trying to smuggle explosives in SA; another jailed for 15 years

By Agencies

SOUTH AFRICA: A 33-year-old suspect was arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post on Saturday 23 July 2022 for attempting to smuggle commercial explosives into the country.

The suspect was arrested at about 01:30, as he crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

According to police, the suspect was arrested after his truck was stopped and upon searching it, they discovered commercial explosives concealed inside four big bags.

Members of the Musina Explosive Unit attended the scene at Beitbridge Border Post and 3 reels of detonating cord and at least 769 units of blasting cartridges were confiscated.

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the members for their vigilance as manifested during the interception of the alleged smuggler.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 July 2022 on a charge of smuggling and possession of explosives.

Meanwhile, and in a separate incident, a 44-year-old man, Motsi Wilfred Nhamo, was sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment for smuggling explosives by the Musina Magistrate’s Court recently.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Nhamo was arrested on 30 May 2021 after the Directorate received a tip-off about a person smuggling explosives into the country from Zimbabwe.

“The Hawks members assisted by Tactical Response Team and Musina VISPOL members conducted an undercover operation,” said Maluleke.

A man matching the description given to the Hawks was spotted carrying luggage at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The man was stopped and searched and officers found detonators worth R110 000 in his possession. Nhamo was arrested and kept in custody until his conviction and sentencing in the Limpopo court.