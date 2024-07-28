Zimbabwean authorities accused of lethargy to deal with ‘corrupt’ Wicknell Chivayo

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the Zimbabwean government of rampant corruption, rent-seeking conduct, and the plunder of State resources, singling out the case of controversial tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivhayo as an example of lethargy to nip corruption.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) through a letter dated June 16 this year, summoned controversial business partners Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu and Chivayo to its offices for questioning over leaked audios allegedly attributed to Chivhayo.

The letter and recordings raised issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the commission. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has not shown any appetite to deal with Chivayo.

Only Chimombe and Mpofu appeared before ZACC and subsequently had their day in court where they were denied bail and currently languishing in remand prison.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi alleged that the government has been the chief whips of the ongoing corruption and awarding tenders to undeserving corrupt individuals.

“The government of Zimbabwe has been the chief perpetrator of corruption, rent seeking and plunder of State resources, awarding lucrative contracts to themselves, their kith and kin and their cronies and proxies,” said Mkwananzi.

Turning his attention to the case of Chivhayo, Mkwananzi stated that the controversial businessman has been boastful and claiming he is untouchable.

“Several high-profile corruption cases have been reported and exposed but no arrests have been made.

“Mr. Wicknell Chivhayo who has been named in several high-profile scandals remains not only scot-free but boastful that nothing will happen to him.

“We continue to vehemently denounce corruption and call on members of the public to report, expose and denounce corruption whenever and wherever it raises its ugly head,” he said.

The CCC spokesperson further alleged that the distribution of national resources, including food aid, has been politicized with the regime distributing to its own party members.

“This is the root cause of the continued failure and regression of the national economy, pushing millions of citizens into abject poverty and starvation.

“The partisan distribution of national resources extends to food distribution which has been highly politicized and weaponized against those perceived to hold opposition views.

“A prominent example is the late Mboneni Ncube’s family who have repeatedly been denied food. Mboneni was brutally murdered by suspected Zanu PF activists at an opposition campaign rally in Kwekwe,” said Mkwananzi.