Zimbabwean-born UK politician scores another first, elected as police and crime commissioner 

By Tapiwa Svondo

ZIMBABWEAN-born British, Nicolle Ndiweni has once again achieved another milestone, having been officially elected the new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Derbyshire in the United Kingdom.

Ndiweni, a Labour candidate garnered 93 260 votes beating her closest rival Angelique Foster by more than 30 000 votes. Foster, a Conservative candidate, got 65 293.

The 35-year-old, who hails from Karoi, Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province in Zimbabwe has been a prominent figure in UK politics having also been elected the first black councillor of Hucknall in 2015.

Posting on X to celebrate her resounding victory, Ndiweni thanked her supporters and promised to put thier needs first.

“I don’t have enough words to thank each and every one of you who voted for me and put your trust in Labour.

“In me, you will have a PCC who is committed to serving you wholeheartedly and will always put your needs first,” said Ndiweni.

Her father, Doubt Ndiweni, is also a politician and the former Member of Parliament of Hurungwe Central and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum.