Zimbabwean diaspora to explore investment prospects in Homecoming event

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS living abroad will converge in the country later this month as they scour for investment opportunities.

Zimbabwe in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) will host a homecoming dinner on December 21, as expatriates return for the festive season.

In a statement ZIDO said the forum will create synergies among Zimbabweans based outside the country, establishing conduits for investments.

“Diaspora Homecoming dinner is part of Zido’s efforts to create a platform where diasporans who would have come for the holidays mix and mingle and share their experiences in living abroad, while they broaden their horizons through sharing ideas on how to grow different business portfolios and, as part of growing business portfolios, sharing investments and partnering in different projects in Zimbabwe as we seek to plough back to our motherland. The Homecoming dinner will also create an opportunity for business linkages between the diaspora community and our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Zimbabweans based outside the country have been contributing immensely to the country’s economy with Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube saying that over US$1 billion has been flowing through remittances.

Renowned speakers are expected to grace the event.

“As an organization of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora, we feel that the diaspora plays a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s economic growth hence the hosting of the first ever Diaspora Homecoming dinner in Zimbabwe.”

Speakers drawn for various sectors are lined up. During the event, diasporan trailblazers will also be honoured for their various achievements.

“We have recently seen that Zimbabwe’s economy has been on an upward trajectory, hence the Homecoming dinner will serve as a platform where investment opportunities in Zimbabwe will be brought out through various speakers.

“As part of outlining investment opportunities for both the local and the diaspora community this will be an opportunity for those in the diaspora to have a firsthand appreciation of investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and home, will see high-level speakers outline the abundant investment opportunities in Zimbabwe,” read the statement further.