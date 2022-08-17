Zimbabwean football fan is hacked to death with a machete during row over Manchester United’s 4-0 Premier League defeat by Brentford

Spread This News

By MailOnline

Manchester United put in a poor showing during the Premier League match

Vukile Nkomo, 31, was watching the football game when he got into an argument

The killer returned home to get his machete after Man United lost the match

Police are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old football fan in Zimbabwe who was killed with a machete after an argument over Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Vukile Nkomo, 31, was reportedly murdered after watching the football game in Fingo Bottle Store with his brother in the rural village of Mbembesi on Saturday night.

Nkomo was trying to defend his brother who was having an argument about the match with another fan.