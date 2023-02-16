Zimbabwean golfer Mapwanya wins final leg of Safari Tour

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

RISING Visitor Mapwanya enhanced his reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s most promising professional golfers after claiming his maiden Safari Tour title in Kenya on Wednesday.

Mapwanya was confirmed the winner of the final leg of the 2023 Safari Tour season after beating the Kenyan duo of Justus Madoya, Greg Snow and Mutahi Kibugu by one shot at Muthaiga Golf Club course in Nairobi.

The Chapman Golf Club-based Mapwanya, who missed out on last week’s event in a play-off, fired a final round three-under-par-68 to finish with a tournament total of of three under par 281.

The victory saw Mapwanya taking the first prize of 300,000 Kenyan Shillings, and a place in next month’s the Magical Kenya Open to be held at the same venue.

The Magical Kenya Open is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in Africa and is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour).

Mapwanya who also earned 50 points for his win, finished second overall in the

2022/2023 Safari Tour order of merit standings with a total of 234.5 points, displacing his fellow Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi.

“I am overwhelmed winning here to today after failing to win several times this season. Its been a long journey and I must thank God for enabling me to play well and win, though a special tribute goes to my fellow Zimbabweans for the encouragement, plus all the sponsors for giving us the opportunity to play,” said Mapwanya.

Chinhoi, who was the heavy favourite to finish top of the standings after dominating the early part of the season missed the Muthaiga event after failing to register for the tournament.

The Kenyan duo of Madoya, Mutahi and Snow took home 170,000 Kenyan Shillings each for tying second.

Leading the Magican Kenya Open qualifiers is Greg Snow with 236 points, Samuel Njoroge on 217, Dismas Indiza on 184, Simon Ngige (179), Mutahi Kibugu (169), Justus Madoya (159), Daniel Nduva (141) and Mike Kisia 114 points.

The regional qualifiers are Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) and Ronald Rugumayo, who scored a total of 212 points.

The Final Leader Board

Visitor Mapwanya (Zim) 70, 72, 71, 68= 281

Justus Madoya 73, 72, 67, 70= 282

Greg Snow 72, 70, 68, 72=282

Mutahi Kibugu 68, 70 73, 71= 282

Rodell Gaita(Ug) 67, 75, 70, 71=283

Daniel Nduva 67, 74, 71, 71= 283

Jay Sandhu(A) 69, 76, 72, 71= 288