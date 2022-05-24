Zimbabwean high jump sensation Chadenga shines in the US

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

GIFTED Zimbabwean high jumper, Kudakwashe Chadenga, is tipped for a very bright future in the sport after he clinched a gold medal at the prestigious National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas this weekend.

The 19-year-old former Prince Edward student has been a revelation since he moved to the US in January to join South Plains College in Texas on an athletic scholarship.

In his latest feat, Chadenga won the high jump competition at the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a best jump of 2.22m, tying his personal best mark, which is also the national high jump record that he set early this year.

Chadenga’s jump puts him at number nine all-time in NJCAA history.

South Plains College head coach, Erik Vance, said in a statement on the college’s website, that he is impressed by the rapid progress Chadenga has made since they recruited him in January.

“Kudakwashe is a kid that came to us in January, and you never know what you’re going to get when you pick someone up at midterm,” Vance said.

“He is an outstanding individual and has a real natural talent in the high jump. On top of all that, he’s a great competitor and a joy to coach.”

Chadenga is the young brother of the national team high jumper, Munyaradzi Chadenga.

The rising athlete is expected to represent Zimbabwe at upcoming major competitions such as the Africa Senior Championships and the World Athletics Championships scheduled for later this year.