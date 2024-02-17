Zimbabwean hopeful Kuipers ready to shine at Bonaqua Triathlon Africa Cup

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi in Nyanga

ZIMBABWE triathlete, Andy Kuipers, is raring to go for this year’s edition of the Bonaqua Triathlon Africa Cup in Troutbeck, Nyanga, on Saturday.

Kuipers will be participating in the Bonaqua Africa Cup’s 16th edition for the first time in four years.

The Paris 2024 Olympics hopeful carries the country’s hopes in a six-woman race.

This year’s event has attracted a reduced number of participants owing to fear of a cholera outbreak, which has so far been contained in Zimbabwe.

Despite being a lone Zimbabwean figure in the race, Kuppers said a lot has changed since her last participation and is looking forward to the race.

“As a junior, I remember it being really hard because I was so small. It was pretty daunting but when I came back like two weeks it felt like normal course.

“I do not like to put expectations on myself the day before. All I can do is give it my best,” said Kuppers.

Kuipers – who had put her studies on hold in the United States of America – is using the triathlon to prepare for the African games to be held in Ghana next month.

Zimbabwe will also field triathletes in the junior category with four representatives in the junior men’s triathlon.

Mandlenkosi Mthethwa is seeking to improve on his eighth-position finish in last year’s event but will have to sh

“My swim will not be the best obviously but I will come out in the cycle. I feel like their weakness is up in the hills. For my run, I think it will be exceptional. I am looking to score one of the fastest runs,” said Mthethwa.