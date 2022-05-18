Zimbabwean jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

Spread This News

RUSTEBURG: A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for smuggling explosives into South Africa, the Hawks said.

Motsi Wilfred Nhamo was sentenced at the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Nhamo was arrested on May 30 last year at Beitbridge following information that he was smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa. “On 30 May, 2021, members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation received a tip-off about a person smuggling explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa. “The Hawks, assisted by Tactical Response Team and Musina Vispol members, conducted an undercover operation.