Zimbabwean mum and son ‘proud’ volunteers at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

“I want fans to have a great experience and for my interactions to have a positive impact on them. I am also a big football fan so to be part of this tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Kundai went on to say volunteering will support his education and career prospects. “I am a sports coordinator at my university in Zimbabwe and when I go back I intend to share the knowledge I have gained in Qatar – skills like teamwork, organising and strategies,” said Kundai, who is studying to obtain a humanity and social sciences degree.

“My goal is to become a social entrepreneur – someone who positively impacts society – and all these skills will be priceless.”