Zimbabwean musician holding Aberdeenshire workshop to help ‘build confidence’ in traditional singing

Spread This News

By Aberdeen Live

SCOTLAND: A Zimbabwean artist will host a musical workshop in Aberdeenshire next month. Participants will learn to sing songs in three to six part harmonies in the space of a day.

Bruce Ncube, who specialises in teaching traditional Zimbabwean and Southern African songs in harmonies, will be appearing at Knockburn Loch in Royal Deeside. His workshop will be held on Sunday, October 2 from 11am to 4pm.

Bruce has over 12 years of experience touring across the UK and other Southern African countries, teaching and performing in educational institutions. He has also collaborated with a number of musicians around the world.

The musician says the harmonies he teaches are emotionally charged and uplifting, designed to build participants’ confidence in singing. His method of teaching reflects the traditional oral ways of learning.

He says this is reminiscent of when or when people in Africa would gather around a fire in the evenings or whilst working in the fields and start weaving harmonies.

The workshop will be inclusive and highly participatory and is open to those of all skill levels; the price is £20, and tickets can be purchased here.