Zimbabwean nationals jailed for life for SA farm murder

Spread This News

By algoafm.co.za

SOUTH AFRICA: Three Zimbabwean nationals have been jailed for life for the murder of a Limpopo farmer in 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority said they were sentenced in the Limpopo Division of the High Court on Monday.

Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Ugenius Saga (31), Lloyd Mandumbu (30), and Tatenda Ngwenya (33) were sentenced for the murder of 79-year-old Alwyn van Zyl in the attack in March 2020, which also left his 66-year-old wife injured.

She said the three were arrested on the same day that the murder at Bad Se Loop farm in Waterberg on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstance, housebreaking with intent to rob, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and common assault.

Dzhangi said the court sentenced the three to life imprisonment on the murder charges, 15 years for each for robbery with aggravating circumstance, five years for each on a charge of housebreaking with intent to rob, and one year each for assault.

Ngwenya also received a 15-year sentence for being in the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.