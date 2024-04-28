Zimbabwean sprinter Makarawu qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

SPRINTER Tapiwa Makarawu became the third Zimbabwean athlete to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, after an impressive 200m race performance at Corky Crofoot Meet in Texas United States of America.

Makarawu completed the race in 19:93 seconds, beating an Olympic qualification time of 20:16 sec.

Not only did his performance earn him a spot at the Olympics, but it also propelled him to be the new national record holder.

The U.S based Zimbabwean sprinter joins rower Stephen Cox and long-distance runner Isaac Mpofu, to be the only three athletes so far that have qualified for the international sporting showcase.