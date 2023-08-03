Zimbabwean striker Macauley Bonne closing in on Gillingham move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ENGLAND-BASED former Zimbabwe international is reportedly closing in on a move to League Two side Gillingham as he looks to rebuild his career after parting ways with Charlton Athletic in May.

Gillingham confirmed on Thursday that Bonne is in training with them ahead of the new season.

The Gills, as Gillingham are popularly known by their fans, hope to bolster their forward line and Bonne could be an option.

Bonne, 27, was spotted at Gillingham’s open training session on Monday – prompting fans to change his Wikipedia page and joking the deal was “brokered in the famous Queen’s Head pub, located halfway up or halfway down Maidstone Road.”

Charlton released Bonne this summer after joining them in January, the second time he’s been at the club.

He scored two goals in his eight appearances for the Addicks.

Bonne started last season at Championship side QPR but was made available for loan.

He had been with Queens Park Rangers since October 2020 but most of his appearances came off the bench.

He had a productive loan spell with Ipswich in the 2021/22 season, where he netted a flurry of goals in the first half of the campaign. He also netted at Priestfield in a 4-0 win for Town at Gillingham that season.

Bonne scored goals for QPR in Championship during the 2020/21 season after a decent first spell with Charlton, which saw him score regularly for them in the second-tier.

Prior to that the Ipswich-born striker had two successful seasons at Leyton Orient, having started out with his hometown club as a junior before moving to Colchester United, where he was promoted to the first team under Joe Dunne’s watch.

Bonne, who was born in Ipswich to Zimbabwean parents has represented Zimbabwe at full international and under-23 level.