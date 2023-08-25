Zimbabwean truck driver sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for smuggling explosives into SA

Spread This News

The Star

A 43-year-old Zimbabwean national, Josephat Bayayi, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment for smuggling explosives. According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke, in July 2023 South African Revenue Service (Sars) personnel were busy scanning vehicles at Beitbridge port of entry when they noticed suspicious items that were loaded in a red Iveco truck with a trailer.

Maluleke said the truck was from Zimbabwe. “The Beitbridge Port of Entry-based police, the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and bomb technicians were summoned to the scene,” said Maluleke. “The truck was searched, and the team found 14 reels of detonating fuses, 747 superpower, 90 blasting cartridges, and 875 carmex connector-capped fuses valued at R456 850, and seized them.”

Maluleke said the driver was immediately placed under arrest for smuggling the explosives. The case was opened, and the docket was later transferred to the Musina-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the explosives came from Zimbabwe and destined for Johannesburg in Gauteng Province,” Maluleke said.