Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC after horror accident that claimed 18 lives

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN haulage truck driver employed by SMI Bulk Transport of South Africa, is reportedly under detention by authorities following a horrific accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) enroute to Mokambo.

The driver identified as Jeremiah Kamuterera (37) is originally from Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province.

Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that since he was involved in the fatal crash that claimed 18 lives, Kamuterera has been fighting a lone battle in foreign land.

“Despite the tragic incident, Kamuterera has allegedly not received assistance from his employers and is in need of urgent financial support to secure his release.

“The accident resulted in the loss of 18 lives and left six individuals with serious injuries. Kamuterera’s current detention status and lack of assistance have raised concerns among his peers,” a media report quoted an anonymous source.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get further information regarding the matter were fruitless by the time of publishing, save for a friend’s confirmation of the tragedy and unenviable position Kamuterera finds himself.

It is believed that Kamuterera was previously detained at Mokambo Police Station, but it was not clear whether his case was taken to court or not.