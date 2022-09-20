NEW YORK: Group granted permission to stage anti-Mnangagwa protest; demand his arrest for rape, rights abuses

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabweans have been granted permission to hold a demonstration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa upon his arrival at John. F. Kennedy international airport ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Mnangagwa left Harare Monday evening and is expected to arrive in New York on the 20th of September.

A permission letter written by the port authority of New York and New Jersey to opposition People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) leader Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi indicated that the protest will be held from 2pm to 4pm on the 20th of September 2022 at John F. Kennedy international airport.

Chasi wants the international community to intervene and arrest Mnangagwa for human rights violations such as rape and torture.

“We kindly request to be allowed to do peaceful protest with ‘Welcome’ placards upon arrival of Zimbabwe Head of State-President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at JFK International Airport and a procession to United Nations General Headquarters for 77 Ordinary Session to be held from the 13 till the 27th of September 2022,” wrote Chasi.

“We seek international intervention for the apprehension and arrest of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The proof and evidence (V11) of mass genocides, torture, abductions, rape including victims, survivors and witnesses ready to testify.

“Gross violation of human rights, failure to uphold the rule of law and defeating the course of justice is detrimental to us Zimbabweans during the peaceful protest and procession we will be joined in solidarity by all human rights, political activists, etc.”

Meanwhile Australia-based Susan Mutami, who accuses Mnangagwa of raping her several times when she was a minor, will be speaking at events on the sidelines of the UN general Assembly on women and child abuse.