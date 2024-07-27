Zimbabweans happy with ZiG performance as inflation and exchange rate remain stable — RBZ Governor

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

RESERVE Bank Governor, John Mushayavanhu claims Zimbabweans are happy with the performance of the new local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as shown by stability in the inflation and exchange rate figures.

According to Mushayavanhu, the inflation rate decreased to 33.6% in June from 49.7% in May 2024 averaging 42.78% from 2009 until this year.

RBZ statistics have indicated that the inflation rate reached an all time high of 785.5% in May 2020 and a record low of -7.5% in December 2009.

Mushayavanhu is building up the nation’s gold reserves to help support the ZiG currency, taking steps that have so far helped curb exchange-rate volatility and an inflation spiral.

“We met with the Budget and Finance Parly committee today (Monday) and the purpose of the meeting was for them to understand how the Central Bank operates, so we gave them a presentation on various activities and divisions through which we operate and they quite appreciated the presentation.

“There was a robust question where they wanted to understand how the Monetary Policy Statement on the 5th of September 2023 is performing and I am pleased to say that everyone is happy that our currency is stable and we have managed to contain inflation and we have also managed to keep the exchange rate stable,’’ Mushayavanhu said.

The governor said the committee urged RBZ to consult Parliament before announcing any monetary policies in future.

Parliamentarians quizzed the RBZ chief over the launch of the ZiG in April this year alleging they were not consulted.

Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe refused to support the governor’s policy statement and Mushayavanhu said, “he would work with those who were willing to do so.’’

Despite lack of trust from the public and some private sectors and the opposition bench in Parliament then, the ZIG has firmed though not readily available on the market.

Going forward, the governor said, “the committee urged consultation is key and each time we are due to review any Monetary Policy Statement, we should always ensure that we engage with parliamentarians and the committee which we fully agree with, and we are going to make that happen,’’ said Mushayavanhu.

The RBZ boss has committed not to print any ZiG unless the Central Bank has the reserves to back it, as past currency collapses were linked to increased money supply as the apex bank issued debt to finance government spending.