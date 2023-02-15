Zimbabweans mark Valentine’s Day

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE: In Harare, it is impossible not to feel the presence of love in the atmosphere on Valentine’s Day as couples express their love.

At a floral market in the CBD, scores thronged to buy roses and other affectionate merchandise to spoil their loved ones on the special day that comes once a year.

“Today is a special day so I decided to give my loved one flowers as a way to express my love,” said Ronaldo Mufandaedza, who was delivering a bouquet of flowers to his sweetheart.

“I am happy on this day because it’s just a day for everyone to show love to one another,” said Tinotenda Charmaine, who was collecting flowers to deliver to someone.

“And it feels great receiving certain gifts and flowers just as an appreciation for someone which shows that I matter, and also delivering to other people and seeing how happy they are,” Charmaine added.

In Zimbabwe, people celebrate Valentine’s Day by spoiling their loved ones with gifts. For others, just spending the day together in the park free from the hustle of the city is enough to mark the special day.

For Blessing Shamba, who had come to buy flowers for his wife, Valentine’s Day is not just special for young lovebirds, but for older couples as well.

“For me, Valentine’s Day is a day that I always remember our love from the beginning. The day has always been important since my school days, so on this day I always remember our love from the beginning,” he said.

Masyline Dube, who had come to the market to collect flowers purchased by her loved one, said being remembered on the special day is very important to her.

While Valentine’s Day is a special day set aside for lovers, it is also equally special for those in the flower industry.

Joyce Chilindo, a florist at the market for over two decades, said business is brisk as people from all walks of life celebrate love.