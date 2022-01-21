Zimbabweans Mourn Legendary Zex Manatsa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MUSICIANS, politicians from across the political divide, the football fraternity, and ordinary Zimbabweans Thursday mourned legendary singer, Zex Manatsa.

Manatsa died in Harare Thursday aged 78.

In August 2021, the musician announced he had been diagnosed with cancer known as Multiple Myeloma, and was receiving cancer.

Manatsa’s musical journey started in the 1960s singing in farms of Mhangura, at tea parties and beerhalls.

He rose to prominence in the 1970s with the Green Arrows Band.

However, the Chipo Chirorwa singer’s death came as a shock to Zimbabweans with many going on social media platforms to mourn the legend.

“Another pioneering legend gone: Just got news of the passing of yet another Zim music pioneering legend, Zexie Manatsa. R.I.P Tea Hobvu,” renowned guitarist, Mono Mukundu said.

“Sad to learn of the demise of music legend Zexie Manatsa. May his legacy be of some comfort to his family and friends. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson added.

The United Kingdom-based law lecturer Alex Magaisa said Manatsa sang the best football song – Makepekepe.

“Best football song is the Caps one. Shaisamufaro Zexie Manatsa.”

During the glory days of local football, Manatsa recorded three hit songs dedicated to the country’s biggest soccer clubs, Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said: “Go well Mhofu Zexies Manatsa!!! My heart is sore, very sore! Having spent the greater part of day out of reach, I am just catching up with ugly news of the demise of Cde Zexie Manatsa, an iconic musical singer who used his exceptional musical talent to sing Zimbabwe Struggle!”