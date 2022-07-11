Zimbabweans top Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 pageant; claim winner and second runner up spots

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

UK: Zimbabwe-born models Noky Michelle Simbani and starred at the Miss Great Britain 2022 finals in Newport, South Wales on Saturday with 25-year-old chemical engineer Noky emerging the winner.

22-year-old model and aspiring actress Paidamoyo Mangi who is based in Manchester was second runner-up while London-based Anglee Kumar was first runner-up.

Paida, a University of Leicester computer science graduate, credits her mother as her main source of inspiration.

“My main source of inspiration is my mother, who has very humble beginnings but worked hard towards completing a doctorate degree and becoming a qualified psychotherapist,” reads her profile.

“She is the reason why I truly believe that with planning, hard-work and perseverance, any goal is achievable. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.”

Meanwhile Derby-based Noky Simbani will represent Great Britain at the 71st Miss Universe pageant whose date and location are yet to be announced.

A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) with a Masters Degree in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham, Noky is now working in finance and says “with only 8 FTSE100 companies headed by women, being a woman in a man’s world can be hugely challenging”.

“I am now a commercial banker, leading enterprise growth across the country,” reads her profile.

“With only 8 FTSE100 companies headed by women, being a woman in a man’s world can be hugely challenging. I strive to transform this statistic, not only by empowering myself, but by empowering other women.

“Outside of my regular work, I speak in panel events alongside senior leaders, raising awareness for the impact of unconscious bias and how it can be combated through inclusive cultures.”

