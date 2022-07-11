Zimbabweans top Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 pageant; claim winner and second runner up spots

By UK Correspondent
UK: Zimbabwe-born models Noky Michelle Simbani and starred at the Miss Great Britain 2022 finals in Newport, South Wales on Saturday with 25-year-old chemical engineer Noky emerging the winner.
22-year-old model and aspiring actress Paidamoyo Mangi who is based in Manchester was second runner-up while London-based Anglee Kumar was first runner-up.
Paida, a University of Leicester computer science graduate, credits her mother as her main source of inspiration.
“My main source of inspiration is my mother, who has very humble beginnings but worked hard towards completing a doctorate degree and becoming a qualified psychotherapist,” reads her profile.
“She is the reason why I truly believe that with planning, hard-work and perseverance, any goal is achievable. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.”
Meanwhile Derby-based Noky Simbani will represent Great Britain at the 71st Miss Universe pageant whose date and location are yet to be announced.
A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) with a Masters Degree in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham, Noky is now working in finance and says “with only 8 FTSE100 companies headed by women, being a woman in a man’s world can be hugely challenging”.
“I am now a commercial banker, leading enterprise growth across the country,” reads her profile.
“With only 8 FTSE100 companies headed by women, being a woman in a man’s world can be hugely challenging. I strive to transform this statistic, not only by empowering myself, but by empowering other women.
“Outside of my regular work, I speak in panel events alongside senior leaders, raising awareness for the impact of unconscious bias and how it can be combated through inclusive cultures.”
Noky Michelle Simbani profile:
- She lives in Derby, Derbyshire, East Midlands, England. She was born in Zimbabwe.
- She is 5’3″ tall. She loves to bake.
- In 2001, she moved from Zimbabwe to England with her parents and her younger sister.
- From 2008 to 2013, she attended Littleover Community School in Derby.
- From 2013 to 2015, she attended Littleover Community School Sixth Form in Derby.
- From 2015 to 2020, she attended the University of Birmingham in Birmingham, England where she earned her master’s degree in chemical engineering.
- From June 2016 to September 2016, she was an intern at Infrastructure Process Engineering in Bristol, England.
- On October 25, 2017, she represented England at Miss Grand International 2017 and competed against 76 other candidates at the Vinpearl Phú Quốc Casino in Phú Quốc, Vietnam. She was unplaced.
- From July 2018 to August 2019, she was a profitability engineer intern at ExxonMobil in Southampton, Hampshire, South East England, England.
- From 2020 to 2022, she attended The Chartered Banker Institute in Edinburgh, Scotland where she earned her advanced diploma in banking and leadership in a digital age and commercial banking. From September 2020 to March 2021, she worked for the capital and pricing advisory of NatWest Group in Manchester, England.
- In February 2021, she became the NatWest Group’s Graduate Candidate Engagement Council chair.
- On July 9, 2022, she competed against 35 other candidates at Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 at the Riverfront Arts Centre in Newport, Wales and won the title
- She was 25 years old when she was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 on July 9, 2022. She will represent Great Britain at Miss Universe 2022.