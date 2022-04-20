Zimbabwe’s 5th population census starts Thursday

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE: Zimbabwe will this Thursday begin a 10-day national population census, its fifth since independence from Britain in 1980.

Some programs have been put on hold to pave the way for the national process, including closing all higher and tertiary learning institutions to ensure that students are counted within their usual households.

The government also urged church attendees to remain within their places of residence during the census period from April 21 to 30.

Training of enumerators and other major pre-census activities have been completed and it’s all systems go for the population census.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has since informed all accommodation facility operators that the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), charged with conducting the census, will deploy enumerators to all accommodation facilities for census enumeration purposes on April 20.

“Groups of people to be counted include those sleeping in all registered accommodation facilities on the 20th of April 2022. Your cooperation is highly appreciated,” ZTA said.

The Zimbabwean government has since expressed satisfaction with preparations for the census, noting that the government had managed to meet timelines for the population census despite disruptions owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

The population census, expected to cost 85.5 million U.S. dollars, will for the first time attempt to measure the number of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to meet the data needs of policymakers.

Zimbabwe conducts a population census every 10 years.

According to ZIMSTAT, census results are expected in August this year to pave the way for the delimitation of constituencies in preparation for next year’s general elections.

For the first time in the history of the country, ZIMSTAT will go paperless during census enumeration since the computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) technique will be employed during data collection.

ZIMSTAT added that the population census will provide up-to-date data for 24 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators spanning over 11 SDGs, which will allow for continuous monitoring and reporting of progress on the 2030 UN SDGs