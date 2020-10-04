Zimbabwe’s Adam Jogee Elected Mayor In UK

Spread This News











ZIMBABWEAN-BORN Adam Jogee has been elected Mayor of Haringey, a borough in North London, the United Kingdom.

Jogee is a Labour Party councillor for Hornsey ward and chairs the environment and community safety scrutiny committee.

He has been a councillor since 22 May 2014. Jogee takes over as Mayor of Haringey from councillor Sheila Peacock.

Adam Jogee is of Zimbabwean and Jamaican descent.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Adam Jogee following his election as Mayor of Haringey.

A number of people expressed confidence that Jogee will succeed in his new role as Mayor of Haringey.

