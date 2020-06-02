Zimbabwe’s African Sun Re-opens Hotels As Lockdown Eases

Spread This News











Xinhua

Zimbabwe’s leading hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL), has re-opened some of its hotels as the country relaxes COVID-19 lockdown to allow some sectors to resume operations.

The group, in its latest trading update released on Monday, said in line with the relaxation of the lockdown measures imposed by the government, the group is taking the decisive action to protect the core of its business until travel resumes.

The southern African country has been under a COVID-19 induced lockdown since March 30, forcing the hotel group to temporarily close all of its 11 hotels and two casinos.

Since end of April, the restrictions have eased, allowing some businesses to resume operations at reduced capacity.

“Taking into account the global trends, management expects international business to gradually resume starting from July as airlines rebuild their networks.

“The group implemented various health and safety measures as guided by World Health Organisation, Inter-Continental Hotels Group and government at its hotels,” the group said.

The group expects domestic business largely driven by government and NGOs programs centered on COVID-19 responses.

ASL is a Zimbabwe-based hospitality management company which operates in the hospitality and leisure industry through a number of hotels, resorts and casinos in Zimbabwe and South Africa.