Zimbabwe’s constitutional crisis requires dialogue that can lead to a credible rerun – CCC

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) says the political crisis in Zimbabwe needs an urgent dialogue to unlock the impasse across the political divide.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare, CCC deputy national spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said a political settlement will only resolve the country’s current crisis resulting from the disputed August 2023 election.

“We have continued as CCC and as an alternative, we reiterate our position that Zimbabwe must be able to come up with a solution to resolve this crisis.

“A crisis that takes us back to a credible election, a solution that may be able to produce a credible outcome by all Zimbabweans.

“We continue to reiterate that there is a clear vision that Zimbabwe may be able to take across the political divide to make sure that we dialogue and have a political settlement to resolve the crisis in our country,” Siziba said.

The opposition disputed the August election which saw Zanu PF’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa win with a 52.6% share of the vote.

CCC has since demanded a rerun overseen by SADC.

“Zimbabwe is in a constitutional crisis, a crisis stemming out of a sham, fraudulent, discredited election of August 2023.

“The continuation of the sham election has been seen by the continued victimization of members of the alternative, particularly in the countryside, violence, arbitrary arrests, abuse of members of members of Parliament, councillors and all public deployees and members of the citizens’ movement,” added Siziba.

He further accused Zanu PF of plotting a deliberate attempt to force a two-thirds majority through hook and crook following the recalls of 15 MPs and 17 councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the opposition secretary general, a post Siziba said does not exist in CCC.