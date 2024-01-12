Zimbabwe’s dam water levels rise

Spread This News

Xinhua

Most major dams in Zimbabwe are now full, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) said on Thursday.

At least 15 major dams across the country are full following the rainfall in recent weeks, with Lake Chivero, the major source of water for the country’s capital Harare, already spilling, said Marjorie Munyonga, ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager.

She said the national average of water level in all major dams has risen to 81.2 percent from the 74 percent recorded on Dec. 20, 2023.

Water levels in most of the country’s major dams are rising, but in the western part of Zimbabwe, particularly around Bulawayo, the country’s second city, water levels remain low, said Munyonga.

ZINWA’s mandate is to manage water and ensure sustainable development and adequate distribution of the country’s water resources to all Zimbabweans at an affordable price.