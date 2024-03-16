Zimbabwe’s diamond companies must undertake exploration activities to improve the sector’s growth — VP Chiwenga

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga says diamond mining companies in the country must explore the precious gem to further the sector’s growth.

The VP said Zimbabwe was lucky to have diamonds within its borders and their mining has played a key role in the country’s development as the sector continues to contribute to the upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

He said this in Victoria Falls while addressing delegates at the 9th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA).

“I encourage our diamond mining companies Anjin Investments, RZM Murowa, and Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to undertake exploration activities.

“We look forward to exploring activities and discovering more kimberlite pipes within our country. This will further result in the growth of our diamond sector,” VP Chiwenga said.

The top bureaucrat highlighted that Zimbabwe was pursuing investment opportunities in the mining sector with willing investors on a mutually beneficial basis in the mining sector, hoping that Alrosa Zimbabwe, which is currently undertaking exploration activities will produce positive results.

Further, the vice president said the government will continue to assist with creating a conducive business environment to allow for investment in the exploration and mining of diamonds.

Referring to fellow African delegates, VP Chiwenga said he was pleased to note the meeting’s main agenda was to discuss the diamond sector and map out how Africa can best ensure the continent’s diamond sector continues to grow.

“Having control of the destiny of our diamond resources is key to us ensuring that African people benefit from our resources.

“We should seize this moment to re-imagine our relationship with diamonds as producers. Let us use our diamonds to be a representation of sustainable development and empowerment of our communities. Diamonds should be seen as a sparkle of sustainable and prosperous Africa for all,” Chiwenga said.

Mining concessions needed to benefit both parties with an emphasis on sustainability for the mining life cycle, the VP added.

“We firmly believe the mining sector can play a role in the growth of all our African countries and we hope this meeting will provide a platform for information exchange on growing the diamond sector,” Chiwenga said.