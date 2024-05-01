Zimbabwe’s doctors push for safe working conditions in Workers’ Day message

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AS Zimbabwe celebrated Workers’ Day on Wednesday, medical professionals across the country decried the dire working conditions within the healthcare sector.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) highlighted that medical practitioners are disproportionately affected by the poor state of hospitals nationwide.

“The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) joins the rest of the world in marking International Workers Day, 2024. This year’s commemorations are focused “on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate”.

“In commemorating this day, ZADHR laments the state of our public health delivery system and the exposure of health professionals to harm in their line of duty,” read the statement.

Doctors have repeatedly demanded improvements to their working environments, citing the dangers they face due to inadequate equipment and bad working conditions.

Public hospitals in the country which the majority of citizens rely on are short of medical sundries hindering the effective delivery of services.

ZADHR urged the government to implement concrete measures that will transform Zimbabwe’s healthcare system for the better.

“For years, health workers in Zimbabwe have clamoured for a health service and health workplace that promotes and protects their rights through strengthening infection control protocols and associated provisions for infection control such as personal protective equipment.

“Effective infection control protocols will not only make the workplace a safe place but will contribute to boosting the moral and mental health of health professionals, which have been dented by poor remuneration, dilapidated infrastructure, equipment and shortage of drugs and sundries.

“In marking this day, ZADHR continues to urge the government to address the health and safety concerns of health professionals to prioritise the health and wellbeing of health professionals,” read the statement further.