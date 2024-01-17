Zimbabwe’s gambling industry flaunts a growth rate of 8.5% in 2023

Spread This News

Currently, tourism is the largest entertainment industry in Zimbabwe. However, in the past few years, the casino industry has also experienced rapid growth. It is not surprising, considering that Zimbabwe is one of the African countries that have legalized gambling.

In Africa, the gambling industry has seen a growth rate of 12 percent. Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, this number stands at 8.5 percent, as of May 2023, according to Bulawayo24 News.

One reason behind the growth of the betting industry in Zimbabwe is the expanding internet access in the country. At the moment, only a third of the population has access to the internet. However, in the future, this number is expected to grow. As the number of internet users increases in Zimbabwe, so too will the potential for the gambling industry.

The expanding reach of internet access not only helps casinos offer their services online but also makes the money transfer process easier. This pushes the growth of the gambling industry in the country even further.

The growth of the gambling industry in Zimbabwe is good news as it generates more tax revenue for the government to contribute to the country’s development. To nurture the industry, governments should establish fair regulations for the operators and keep the people safe from malicious gambling practices.

Comparison with other African countries

According to Business Insider , gambling is not a new industry in Africa, but its popularity has surged recently. Zimbabwe is not the only country on the African continent that has legalized gambling.

South Africa, for instance, legalized gambling in 1996 through the National Gambling Act. This legislation not only provides a licensing system for gambling practices but also ensures effective monitoring, promoting responsible gambling.

Another African country that has legalized gambling is Kenya, which has the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act. Despite being recognized as a thriving market for the betting industry, Kenya has witnessed an ongoing struggle between betting operators and the government.

Meanwhile, Nigeria legalized gambling with the passage of the National Lottery Act in 2005. Nigeria’s government takes a liberal approach to gambling with the aim of capitalizing on the country’s potential.

Popular games in Africa

Traditional forms of gambling, such as bingo and slot gaming, remain popular in Africa. While there are offline casinos in the country, online casinos play a crucial role in driving the industry. Many offline casinos also extend their services to the online platform. After all, online casinos are much more accessible than their offline counterparts.

When it comes to online betting, casinos offer a variety of gambling options with popular game providers like BetGames offering exciting gambling variations. Through online casino platforms, bettors can play popular games like the popular slot game The Legend Of the Nile or the new crash game Plinko.

However, it is sports betting that has significantly contributed to the industry’s growth. The popularity of sports betting in Africa can be attributed to the continent’s love for football, providing fans with excitement similar to that of football matches.

Compared to other sports, football is considered the most popular sport in Zimbabwe. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is the top professional football competition in the country. Last year, PSL attendance rose to about 15,000 people, up from 2,000 in the previous season.