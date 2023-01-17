Zimbabwe’s Masiyiwa 7th as Forbes release latest list of Africa’s billionaires

Spread This News

By Agencies

Forbes just published its annual exclusive billionaires ranking, with only three Nigerians making the list. The Nigerians are Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Mike Adenuga.

With a net worth of $13.6 billion, Aliko Dangote continues to hold on to the title of the World’s Richest Black Person.

Meanwhile, Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom, was ranked third in Nigeria with a fortune of $5.7 billion. He was replaced as the second richest man in Nigeria by Abdul Samad Rabiu, who now has a fortune of $7.4 billion.

According to Forbes, Only seven of the 54 countries in Africa are home to billionaires on the list of world billionaires. There are six billionaires in Egypt, five in South Africa, three in Nigeria, two in Morocco, and one each in Zimbabwe, Algeria, and Tanzania.

Of the three Nigerians on this year’s Forbes list, Only Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA saw an increase in his fortunes from the previous year. The significant increase in shares of his publicly traded companies, BUA Cement Plc and BUA Foods Plc, was the source of the significant increase. Recall that his wealth increased from $4.9 billion to $7 billion in just 48 hours after BUA Foods Plc was listed on the Nigerian Exchange on January 5, 2022.

Other Africans on the 2023 Forbes list