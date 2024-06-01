Zimbabwe’s military officers can’t fend for themselves, govt stitching decent salaries — Defence deputy minister 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

A MEMBER of Parliament (MP) this Wednesday alleged that some underpaid military personnel were committing heinous crimes countrywide to supplement their meagre pay, and questioned if government was doing anything to improve on their welfare.

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Chiredzi South legislator, Ropafadzo Makumire during the Question-and-Answer session queried how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was handling the welfare of members of the defence forces.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, we have been experiencing quite a number of cases wherein members of the national military have been involved in heinous crimes such as money heists and armed robberies…,” Makumire said before being ordered not to generalise the issue without evidence by Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

“Hon member, you cannot start by generalisation because you do not have the data to support yourself. It is a general statement. Why do you not ask for policy direction?,” Mudenda said.

The MP then asked: “l want to ask the Minister of Defence about government policy concerning the enhancement of the welfare of military personnel?”

Defence Deputy Minister, Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome, said military members needed Parliament support during national budget formulation.

“Regarding the welfare of the members of the military, and indeed all uniformed forces, the government does whatever it can within the resources that are available to provide for their welfare.

“I do not believe that currently members are really not informed because we debated this even during the budget allocations as to what the situation is like. We keep discussing with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to ensure that members of the military are catered for,” Mayihlome said.

“Unlike the other members of society, they cannot fend for themselves, but it is really up to us the Hon. members so that when the budget for the military, or the uniformed forces, we all put our hands on the deck and speak the same language to ensure that their welfare is taken care of.”

He said it was not government’s intention nor wish that uniformed forces are neglected.