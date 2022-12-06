Zimbabwe’s Mutiro romps to victory at Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City marathon  

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Winfred Mutiro enhanced his growing reputation as one of the country’s promising long distance runners after overcoming strong headwinds and challenging conditions to win the Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City Marathon in South Africa on Sunday.

The 29 year-old athlete led from start to finish as he crossed the finish line first in the high profile race which featured more than 1,500 runners, with many of SA’s top runners competing to qualify for the Two Oceans and Comrades races next year.

The weather conditions were challenging, with athletes running into the teeth of the wind, which affected the finish times.

However, a determined Mutiro held a fast pace of 3min 20 seconds for the first 35km, only slowing slightly in the last 7km when faced with a strong headwind, to finish in a satisfying time of 2.22.03.

“It was a very tough race with strong winds and I expected to finish faster in a better time, but I am happy to win this race and the cash prize of R12,500,” he said.

It was Mutiro’s first marathon win in South Africa after some solid top 10 finishes in recent months.

In his last race prior to the Nelson Mandela Bay 1 City Marathon, the Zimbabwean had finished in eighth position in the Cape Town City Marathon in October while he was in ninth position at the Durban International Marathon back in May.

After the previous near misses, the stars finally aligned for Mutiro as he finished ahead of South African Thabang Masihleho, who finished second in 2.22.09, followed by his compatriot Rhirandzu Rhangani, who came in third overall and first in his age category (35-39), in 2.22.33.

Luyanda Tshangana, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finished fourth in 2.23.33, with Jonas Mokhele, of Nedbank Central Gauteng, claiming fifth overall, and first in his age category (40-49) in 2.24.20.

Tete Dijana, this year’s Comrades Marathon winner, used the marathon as part of his training programme and ran in the front bunch until the 30km mark, then waited for his friends and helped them to the finish as a social run.

Anna Moeketsi, of Mr Price Free State, was the first woman home with a strong lead in 3.03.57. She also won her age category (35-39).

Lindi Georgiou, of Body Concept, finished second and first in her age category (40-49) in 3.15.14, followed by Christine Claasen, of Nedbank RC, in third and first in her age category (50-59), in 3.24.47.

Race director, Mike Mbambani, was happy with the big field despite the challenging weather.

“We are grateful to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for their ongoing support and our athletes finished well despite the weather today.

“We had an incident-free event and we can only grow from here,” he said.

Due to the Bay Municipality and its well-established Legacy Project sponsorship, the men and women marathon winners each received R12,500, from a total prize purse of more than R128,000 for all marathon and half-marathon age category winners.