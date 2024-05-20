Zimbabwe’s Parliament moots policy reform to commercialise services at public hospitals

PARLIAMENTARIANS have vowed to advocate for legislative and policy adjustments that would permit the commercialisation of services at Zimbabwe’s public hospitals.
The envisaged legislative tweak, according to them, aims to empower institutions to generate their own revenue streams, thereby improving service delivery without solely relying on Treasury disbursements.
For many years, general hospitals have been struggling financially affecting their ability to provide quality services.
Addressing journalists following a visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, which is the country’s largest referral centre, Daniel Molokele, chairperson of the parliamentary Health Portfolio Committee, expressed dismay at the persistent deteriorating conditions.
“As a portfolio committee it is our responsibility to start to make sure that this changes.
“Our responsibility is to make sure that access to health services especially for cancerous diseases must not be a preserve for a few Zimbabweans, it must be for every Zimbabwean and as things stand we hear that a lot of people are dying because emphasis is on money.
“We think the real problem is not money, but rather the legal and policy framework around administration of these healthcare services. What we need to see is institutions such as Parirenyatwa, Mpilo, getting more autonomy in terms of ability to provide services at a fee,” Molokele said.