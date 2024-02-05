Zimbabwe’s political status quo expected till 2028 – political analyst

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s current political status quo characterised by Zanu PF’s elimination of political opponents and infiltration of opposition will likely continue until the 2028 general elections, a political analyst has said.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Political Analyst Eldred Masungure said the ruling party was focused on making Nelson Chamisa politically irrelevant and cared very little about the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

This follows Chamisa’s resignation from the CCC citing several reasons, among them being the party had been hijacked and infiltrated by Zanu PF.

Following his resignation which was met with mixed reactions, Zanu PF’s Secretary for Information Chris Mutsvangwa threatened to have the opposition leader arrested.

“There is little to no doubt that the status quo will continue until the next election day in 2028. It appears that the regime’s strategic goal is not to decimate the CCC as a party per se but to decimate Nelson Chamisa as a towering and stubborn opposition leader.

“I don’t see a blitz on the CCC now that Chamisa is out of the CCC game but the regime will pursue him until he becomes a political cadaver.

“It is highly unlikely that Sengezo Tshabangu will embark on a fresh recall agenda even if the remaining CCC members of Parliament and councillors exhibit continued loyalty to Chamisa.”

Four CCC legislators have resigned from Parliament in solidarity with Chamisa, and more are expected.

Former CCC spokesperson and Mt Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere tendered her resignation to Parliament last Monday. Takudzwa Ngadziore also left the National Assembly.

Recalled Binga legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Harare East MP Rusty Markham have also resigned.

According to Masunungure, since the formation of the MDC in 1999, Zimbabwe solidified as a two-party system despite the existence of other small, almost insignificant parties.

“The robustness of this two-party system had oscillated between a strong and weak two-party system and despite the consistent onslaught on the main opposition party, it had proved resilient over time and there is nothing that suggests the demise of this dual party system, notwithstanding the goings-on in the CCC.

“Further, the ambition to establish a one-party state in Zimbabwe is a longstanding one in the corridors of power but the conditions do not seem ripe for that in the short to medium term,” he added.

The opposition has accused Zanu PF of plotting the chaos in CCC, claims the ruling party has since rubbished saying it is due to the movement’s ‘structureless system’.