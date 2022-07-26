Zimbabwe’s population up by 16.2%, now stands at 15 million

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE’s population grew by 16.2 percent from13 million to 15 million over the last decade.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency’s (ZIMSTAT)’s report on the nation’s latest census shows that as at April 21, 2022, the country’s population stood at 15 178 979 with 7 289 558 male and 7 889 421 female.

The findings show that the female population is bigger than male population by 600 000.

“The population of Zimbabwe as at 20 April 2022 was 15,178,979, of which 7,289,558 (48%) were male and 7,889,421 (52%) were female, giving a sex ratio of 92 males for every 100 females.

“Given the 2012 population size of 13,061,329, this gives an annual population growth rate of 1.5 percent.

“The population constituted 3,818,992 households, giving an average of 4 persons per household. Given a land area of 390,757 square kilometres, the resultant population density stood at 39 persons per square kilometre,” reads the report.

Population figures by provinces show that Harare has the largest population with 16% while Bulawayo has the lowest with 4.4%.

The figures are as follows: Harare – 2,427,209, Manicaland – 2,037,762, Mash West – 1,893,578, Midlands – 1,811,908, Mash East – 1,731,181, Masvingo – 1,638,539, Mash Central – 1,384,891, Mat North – 827,626, Mat South – 760,345 and Bulawayo – 665,940.

In 2012, Zimbabwe’s population stood at 13 061 239.