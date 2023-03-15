Zimbabwe’s U-21 ladies’ hockey team outclass Kenya to qualify for World Cup

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe under-21 ladies field hockey team outclassed Kenya 7-0 at the ongoing Junior Africa Cup in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday to qualify for the fifth Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile at the end of the year.

Impressively, this is the third consecutive junior World Cup appearance for the ladies’ under-21 side after they featured in Santiago, Chile and Potchefstroom, South Africa in 2016 and 2022 respectively.

Zimbabwe will be looking to impress at the 10th edition of the global event which makes a return to Chile and is set to run from December 6 – 17.

South Africa and Zimbabwe will represent Africa at the World Cup and 10 teams have already qualified for the event, five from Europe two from Oceania as well as the hosts.

Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands and Spain will represent Europe while Australia and New Zealand have also qualified.

The Zimbabwe ladies went into their final group game needing nothing short of a win as they were tied with the hosts Egypt on points, and a superior goal difference separating the two.

From the beginning of the tournament which commenced on Sunday, the ladies team only suffered a single 3-0 defeat in their opener against South Africa before they managed to make a comeback, defeating the hosts, Egypt 4- 0 in their second encounter on Monday.

After securing this win, the ladies will face South Africa (who also hammered Egypt 11- 0 yesterday) in the final which will determine the champions today.

Meanwhile, the men’s side are having a tough run since they haven’t secured any win yet at this tournament after they suffered a 6-0 defeat against South Africa in their opening match before they were outclassed 3-1 by Kenya on Monday.

The team was yet to face Egypt later on Wednesday.