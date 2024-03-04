Zimbiru defends Paramount Rugby League title; Pitbulls reclaim men’s trophy

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBIRU women rugby team was on Saturday crowned the 2024 Paramount Under 20 Rugby League champions after beating FS Raiders 22-12 in the final at Harare Sports Club.

Saturday’s triumph saw the Goromonzi based side stretching its league trophies tally to three, the highest by any club since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

“I’m happy to defend the title, as a coach I’m very excited. It was an interesting campaign, we lost our first league game but we manage to pull ourselves up and got this at the end.

“I’m proud of my players , they played their hearts out and manage to win. Having such a squad of youngsters is great for us as we build up for future tournaments,” said Zimbiru women rugby team coach Takudzwa Ngirazi.

Based in Goromonzi, Zimbiru is the only rural based team that competes in the league.

In the men’s category, Pitbulls reclaimed its lost pride after beating traditional rivals Old Georgians by a close margin of 21-18 in the final to win the league title.

The fixture was a repeat of last year’s final, however, the only change this time was Pitbull winning, somehow revenging their 2023 defeat.

Just like Zimbiru who are ruling the roost on the women’s side, Pitbulls now boast of three league titles in the men’s competition.