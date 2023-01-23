Zimbo appointed Pan African Youth Forum chairman

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A YOUNG farmer and businessman from Hurungwe in Mashonaland West province, Kudzai Gasho was recently appointed chairperson of the Pan African Youth Forum.

The forum is a socially friendly humanitarian education and expansive society, advocating for the survival of colour from African to Carribean, and the diaspora.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, an ecstatic Gasho said he was geared to represent the country and Africa as a whole in the organisation’s quest to create a new paradigm.

“I feel that we should conscientise African youths and decolonise them from post colonial effects, a colonised mind is a danger to the future and development of Africa.

“For Africa to develop, we need to work as a team and heal from the post colonial effects. We can not totally liberate Africa economically if we do not change our mindset and understand the systems that were put in place by the imperialists.”

The body was founded by youths lobbying for the complete liberation of the continent from evil, unlawful and barbaric Berlin borders holding the African continent hostage economically and politically.

Gasho said there was need to put Zimbabwe on the limelight and push for removal of sanctions.

“It is time now that as youths we speak with one voice against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe,” said Gasho.

He underscored efforts made by the Zimbabwean government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa need to be told to Africa, lessons and development, should be drawn.

Gasho believes in the philosophy of the late Nkwame Nkrumah who, at an OAU meeting in 1963 said, “I am confident that by our concerted effort and determination, we shall lay here the foundations for a continental Union of African States.

“A whole continent has imposed a mandate upon us to lay the foundation of our union at this conference. It is our responsibility to execute this mandate by creating here and now, the formula upon which the requisite superstructure may be created.

“On this continent, it has not taken us long to discover that the struggle against colonialism does not end with the attainment of national independence.

”Independence is only the prelude to a new and more involved struggle for the right to conduct our own economic and social affairs; to construct our society according to our aspirations, unhampered by crushing and humiliating neo-colonialist control and interference.

“…No sporadic act nor pious resolution can resolve our present problems. Nothing will be of avail, except the united act of a united Africa.