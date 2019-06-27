Zimbos poke fun at Musona after AFCON goal scoring misses

By Leopold Munhende

ZIMBABWEANS on Thursday took a rare break from discussing their daily troubles around power, cash and fuel shortages to discuss goal scoring misses by Warriors captain Knowledge Musona in an AFCON Group A encounter Uganda in Egypt Wednesday evening.

After a spellbinding show that saw Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat mesmerise an African football audience with his deft touches and sublime skills, it was left for a normally reliable Warriors skipper to complete the job upfront.

But Musona became the butt of social media jokes when he missed three gilt edged opportunities to put Sunday Chidzambga’s charges in front, with the match ending in a disappointing 1-1 draw that left Zimbabwe on the verge of elimination.

After the disappointment other Zimbabweans have likened Musona to former President Robert Mugabe, his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa, finance minister Mthuli Ncube whom they all blame for their current misery.

“MUsona, MUgeyi, MUgabe, MUnangagwa, MUthuli,” read one of the jokes posted on social media.

The Anderlecht forward has not had the best tournament by any standards, losing possession in dangerous territory to reward a seemingly average Egypt team with the solitary goal that decided the opening encounter last Friday.

Some have demanded his immediate apology in the same manner in which former Zanu PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga aplogised for allegedly belittling the army when the military had given hints of an impending coup against Mugabe in 2017.