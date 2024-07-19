ZIMCODD decries lack of transparency as debt stock hits US$18 billion  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has bemoaned the lack of transparency on obtaining data stocks on the back of reports the amount has surged by 1,7% to US$18 billion.

In a monthly economic review, the lobby group said the public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt situation continues to deteriorate on the back of opaque public records.

“Official debt statistics are often not transparently reported, as the Treasury has reportedly shared varying debt stock with creditors, providing figures between US$19.2 billion and US$21.9 billion.

“This lack of transparency is a significant concern as it hampers the ability of economic agents and investors to accurately assess the state of public debt and make informed decisions underlining the crucial need for transparent and reliable debt reporting,” the report said.

The report has partly attributed the surge in the country’s debt stock to the US$1,2 billion assumed by the Treasury from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The grouping also warned that debt servicing costs will balloon, jeopardizing government financial stability and in the process threatening ZiG’s stability and provision of critical public services like education and healthcare as more resources must be earmarked for debt servicing.

The lobby group also warned that PPG debt is already in distress as shown by ballooning arrears and penalties where about 74% and 81% of combined bilateral and multilateral debt are interest principal arrears and penalties, respectively.

“Debt unsustainability has blocked access to concessionary sources of finance to fund infrastructure developmental programs. It also sustains unsustainable extraction of natural resources through reliance on risky resource-backed loans (RBLs),” added ZIMCODD.