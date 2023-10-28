ZIMCODD hails low-cost bank accounts, reduced interest rates

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has hailed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for low-cost bank accounts and reduced interest rates.

The RBZ Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this week moved to reduce the interest rates from 150% to 130% per annum with the productive sectors including individuals and MSMEs being maintained at 75% per annum.

The central banks also encouraged scaling up financial inclusion through the opening of more no-frills low-cost accounts

Analysing the policy measures, the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) latest report said the opening of low-cost bank accounts will encourage the public, particularly the poor majority, to utilize the banking sector services.

“This is key in propping up the formalization of the economy through the promotion of a cashless economy. A cashless society is beneficial as it can increase government revenues, lower transaction costs, and reduce the risk of tax evasion by helping in tracking economic transactions.

“In addition, a cashless society can lead to better disbursement of welfare through reduction of chances for embezzlement by corrupt intermediaries and cut bureaucracy to transport and disburse cash,” the report said.

The coalition also hailed the recommendation for the removal of the Intermediated money transfer tax (IMTT) on all transactions that are intermediated through plastic bank cards and other digital platforms saying this will go a long way in collapsing the prevailing cash economy, increasing financial inclusion, and providing tax relief for poor citizens.

Turning to interest rates, ZIMCODD said the previous high policy rate environment had contributed to increased financial dollarization which had seen statistics showing that by the end of June 2023, a staggering 88% of total deposits and 94% of loans were now in foreign currency.

“So, to reverse this trend, the RBZ decided to reduce its policy rate which will lower the overall cost of ZWLs in the market.

“In addition, a low-interest environment makes it more attractive for companies to invest in retooling, research and development, and expansion including hiring of workers. This is key in boosting local manufacturing and reducing overdependence on foreign markets imports,” ZIMCODD said.

However, the coalition recommended that the monetary authorities beef up the policy measures with consistency.