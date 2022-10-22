Zimdancehall chanter stabbed to death after assaulting ex-wife

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Kwekwe based Zimdancehall chanter Gilbert Foya known as Dollar Vibes has been stabbed to death following a misunderstanding with his ex wife.

Police confirmed the tragedy adding they are investigating the murder of the 25-year-old which occurred early morning, Friday at Mbizo Shopping Centre.

“The victim, Gilbert Foya, a man aged 25 died after he was stabbed all over the body by another unknown man for assaulting his ex-wife,” Emmanuel Mahoko Midlands police spokesperson said.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Foya and his ex-wife Chipo Phiri, (24) were drinking beer at Mbizo Nightclub.

A misunderstanding arose between the two over the upkeep of their three-year-old baby.

The two went outside the night club trying to solve the matter.

“While outside, it is said that Gilbert Foya was seen assaulting Chipo Phiri and a man disembarked from a nearby black Honda Fit armed with a knife. He charged towards Foya and allegedly stabbed him several times all over the body before driving away,” said Mahoko.

Foya was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.